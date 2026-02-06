Noida Authority launches new plot schemes: Location, price, plot size and all you need to know

The Noida Authority has said that it has come up with multiple plot schemes for group housing, corporate offices, hotels, commercial builder projects and religious sites. The Noida Authority has said that it has come up with multiple plot schemes across categories. (Representative Image) (HT File)

Applications opened on Feb 5 and will be accepted till February 26, with allotment for most categories to be carried out through an e-auction.

What is on offer? With a mix of plot sizes, Floor Area Ratio (FAR) options and sector locations, the schemes provide options for institutional users, commercial developers, hospitality players and housing builders to secure land through a transparent e-auction process before the February 26 deadline, said officials.

For residential developers, two group housing plots have been offered in Sector 151. Each plot measures 20,050 sqm and carries a reserve price of ₹245 crore. These plots are suited for large housing projects in a sector that has seen steady demand from end-users.

Also Read: NCLAT order asking NBCC to take over stalled projects

Are applications open? “Applications opened on Feb 5 and will be accepted till February 26, with allotment for most categories to be carried out through e-auction,” said an official requesting anonymity.

How many plots are on offer for corporate offices and where? As many as 10 plots have been offered in Sector 153. Nine plots measure 1,000 sqm each, while one larger plot measures 4,002.62 sqm. The reserve prices range from about ₹1.08 crore to ₹4.41 crore, making them suitable for firms planning mid-sized office campuses in an emerging business district, officials told Hindustan Times newspaper.

Also Read: Supreme Court: Renting out an apartment doesn't exclude a homebuyer from consumer protection

The scheme includes commercial plots for developers Developers looking for large-scale commercial projects can bid for five high-density plots with floor area ratio of 4 in Sectors 96, 98, 62 and 108. These plots range from about 24,000 sqm to nearly 50,000 sqm and carry reserve prices between roughly ₹400 crore and ₹800 crore.

In addition, six smaller commercial plots with FAR of 2, ranging from 5,000 sqm to 22,000 sqm, are available in Sectors 61, 142, 132, 135 and 126, with reserve prices from about ₹76-270 crore, said officials.

FAR determines the permissible built-up area in relation to the size of a plot. These parcels offer opportunities for malls, office complexes and mixed-use commercial developments.

What’s on offer for the hospitality sector There are six hotel plots on offer in Sectors 93B, 105, 135 and 142.

Plot sizes range from 2,000 sqm to 24,000 sqm, and reserve prices vary from about ₹36- 340 crore, said officials.

These sites are located in sectors witnessing residential and commercial growth, making them viable for business and leisure hotel projects.

In addition, two smaller plots in Sectors 15A and 93B have been earmarked for religious use, measuring 302 sqm and 600 sqm. These will be allotted through an interview process for temple construction, with reserve prices of about ₹2.7-4.1 crore.