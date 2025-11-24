North Bengaluru: Embassy Developments to launch six projects worth ₹10,300 crore

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments plans to launch six residential projects, totalling nearly ₹10,300 crore, in North Bengaluru, the company announced in a statement on November 24. Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments will launch six residential projects worth nearly ₹10,300 crore in North Bengaluru, the company said on November 24. (Represnetational Image) (Unsplash )

The launches together include 5.6 million sq ft of premium development potential across apartments and villas, it said.

According to the company's statement, it has already secured RERA approval for two of its major upcoming projects, Embassy Greenshore and Embassy Verde Phase II, both located within the 288-acre integrated township of Embassy Springs. Greenshore will feature over 800 spacious 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments, offering larger layouts and upgraded specifications.



“Another key launch planned for FY26 is a new residential development in Hebbal. Located adjacent to the sold-out Embassy Lake Terraces, this 10-acre development will comprise over 600 premium residences in 3 BHK (medium and large) and 4 BHK formats for buyers preferring contemporary and more space-efficient residences,” the company said.

Beyond apartments, Embassy is also preparing to unveil two villa-led projects, including an invite-only community, together spanning 116 acres, further strengthening its footprint in Bengaluru’s luxury housing segment, the statement said.

Aditya Virwani, Managing Director, Embassy Developments Ltd, said the company is entering a “phase of exciting growth” and remains confident of meeting its ₹5,000 crore pre-sales target for FY26.

“North Bengaluru continues to be one of our most strategic markets, reflecting the aspirations of India’s new generation of homeowners,” Virwani said.