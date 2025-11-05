Panattoni forays into Kerala, announces ₹ ₹800-crore industrial and logistics park in partnership with Edayar Zinc Ltd

Global industrial real estate leader Panattoni and Kerala-based Edayar Zinc Ltd on November 5 announced a partnership to develop a Grade A+ multi-client logistics and industrial park in Edayar Industrial Area, Kochi, with a total investment of ₹800 crore. Global industrial real estate leader Panattoni and Kerala-based Edayar Zinc Ltd on November 5 announced a partnership to develop a Grade A+ multi-client logistics and industrial park in Kochi.

This development marks Panattoni’s entry into Kerala and serves as the anchor project within the Kerala Logistics & Industrial City (KLIC), an initiative by Edayar Zinc Ltd. that will position Kochi as a gateway for global industrial and logistics investment.

Norbert Sumisławski, managing director, International Project Management, Panattoni, and Mohamed Bismith, Managing Director, Edayar Zinc Ltd., executed the agreement on November 5 in the presence of P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries & Coir, and A. P. M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary (Industries), Government of Kerala.

The new park will be developed in two phases, with Phase I spanning 20 acres and featuring 5.2 lakh sq. ft. of infrastructure, catering to e-commerce, FMCG, 3PL, and pharmaceutical clients. The facility will feature 12-meter clear height, FM2-grade floors, 5-tonne/sq. m. loading capacity, K160 sprinklers, and IGBC-certified sustainable design, setting new benchmarks in the region’s logistics ecosystem, the company said.



Construction will begin in February 2026, with Phase 1 operations targeted for February 2027.

“This partnership with Edayar Zinc Ltd. reflects our shared commitment to developing world-class, sustainable, and flexible logistics infrastructure. The Kochi project exemplifies our model of combining global expertise with local entrepreneurship to unlock industrial potential and create employment opportunities that strengthen regional economies,” said Norbert Sumisławski, Managing Director, International Project Management, Panattoni.

“India continues to be one of Panattoni’s most promising growth markets. Our partnership with Edayar Zinc Ltd. and the Kerala Government underscores our commitment to expanding into high-potential regions and delivering infrastructure that supports India’s logistics modernization. Kochi’s strategic location, industrial heritage, and connectivity make it an ideal hub for future-ready development aligned with the country’s manufacturing ambitions,” said Rajiv Sinha, CFO, Panattoni India.

“With plans to host over 50 industrial units and generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, and with over ₹1,500 crore of projected investments from diverse industrial and logistics projects, KLIC is designed to become a self- sustaining ecosystem that drives sustainable industrial progress and Kerala’s next phase of economic development,” said Mohamed Bismith, Managing Director, Edayar Zinc Ltd.



The proposed future developments at KLIC include the Global Machinery, Equipment and Technology (GMET) Corridor, a platform designed to bring together global OEMs, technology providers, and industrial leaders and the Industrial Gala, offering state-of-the-art, built-to-lease spaces for manufacturing, assembly, and allied operations.

Backed by the Kerala government’s forward-looking industrial and logistics policies, this development is poised to redefine regional connectivity, enhance supply chain efficiency, and accelerate sustainable economic growth across southern India, the company said.

Edayar Zinc Ltd, formerly Binani Zinc, is a leading industrial and manufacturing company in Kerala with over 50 years of legacy. In 2020, under new promoters, the company transitioned from zinc manufacturing to developing an industrial park and logistics hub.

Panattoni India Development Pvt. Ltd. is a part of the Global Panattoni Group, one of the largest industrial real estate developers in the world.