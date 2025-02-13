Protean eGov Technologies leases 68,021 sq ft office space in Mumbai

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) services provider Protean eGov Technologies has leased 68,021 sq ft of office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, according to Colliers India, which facilitated the transaction. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) services provider Protean eGov Technologies has leased 68,021 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, according to Colliers India, which facilitated the transaction. (Representational Image)(Pixabay)

The office, located in One International Center, will accommodate over 600 employees, Colliers stated.

The company did not disclose details regarding the rental terms or lease duration. The transaction was signed in February 2025.

One International Center, part of the Nucleus Office Parks portfolio, is located in Mumbai’s emerging business district.

"Partnering with Colliers India for this new office is an important step in shaping an environment where innovation thrives, and our people can do their best work. We look forward to creating a space that reflects our mission, fuels our impact, and supports the future of digital governance in India," said Dipali Sheth, Chief Human Resources Officer of Protean eGov Technologies Limited.

According to a regulatory filing, the company secured a work order worth approximately ₹161 crore last year from the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI), a Government of India undertaking.

"Our experts have the strategic ability to identify client needs and align them with the right business vertical. This transaction is a prime example of the seamless collaboration we foster at Colliers. I am proud of the value we have created for Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. and look forward to strengthening this partnership in the future," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India.

Major office transactions in Mumbai

Recently, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) leased 80,732 sq ft of commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon area for five years at an annual rent of over ₹25 crore.

The commercial space is on the 27th and 28th floor of Oberoi Commerz III, constructed by Oberoi Realty in the Goregaon East area of Mumbai.

The lease agreement was signed on November 6. According to documents, the monthly rent is ₹2.15 crore.

Last month, HDFC Bank leased a 2.72 lakh sq ft commercial space in Mumbai's Andheri area for an annual rent of more than ₹77 crore.

According to the documents, 2.72 lakh sq ft (carpet area) has been leased for 10 years in a building named R Square, constructed by a Runwal Realty subsidiary, Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd. The monthly rent is ₹6.45 crore, and the annual rent is over ₹77 crore.



