Puravankara acquires 54-acre land parcel in Bengaluru with a GDV of ₹4,800 crore

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of over ₹4,800 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk with a potential GDV of over ₹4,800 crore, the company said. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The acquired site at Attibele Hobli has a saleable area of approximately 6.4 million square feet and is expected to be developed into a large residential community, the company stated.

“This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets,” Ashish Puravankara, managing director of Puravankara Limited, said. “It reflects our disciplined approach to growth and our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities.”



Also Read: Puravankara signs lease agreement with IKEA for over 1.2 lakh sq ft retail space in Bengaluru

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO, South at Puravankara, said that with this purchase, the company’s year-to-date additions now stand at about 12.76 million sq ft of developable area with a cumulative GDV of nearly ₹13,900 crore across Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“During the first half of FY26, we added 6.36 million sq ft of developable area with an estimated GDV of ₹9,100 crore. The addition of another ₹4,800 crore from this project further strengthens our launch pipeline for the year,” Sasalu said.

He said that the Anekal micro-market is witnessing strong end-user demand but has limited availability of large, contiguous land parcels, making the acquisition strategically important for the company’s growth in Bengaluru.



Also Read: Puravankara adds four real estate projects in Mumbai and Bengaluru worth ₹9,100 crore in H1FY26

Earlier this year, Puravankara also expanded its footprint in the city through a partnership with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru, with a developable area of about 3.48 million sq ft and a GDV of over ₹3,300 crore.

In East Bengaluru, the company entered a joint development for a 5.5-acre parcel in Balegere, with a developable area of around 0.85 million sq ft and a GDV exceeding ₹1,000 crore.