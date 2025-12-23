Edit Profile
    Puravankara acquires 54-acre land parcel in Bengaluru with a GDV of ₹4,800 crore

    Bengaluru real estate update: Puravankara has acquired the land in Anekal Taluk and has a saleable area of about 6.4 million sq ft

    Published on: Dec 23, 2025 11:48 AM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of over 4,800 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Bengaluru’s Anekal Taluk with a potential GDV of over ₹4,800 crore, the company said. (Representational Image) (Pexels )
    The acquired site at Attibele Hobli has a saleable area of approximately 6.4 million square feet and is expected to be developed into a large residential community, the company stated.

    “This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets,” Ashish Puravankara, managing director of Puravankara Limited, said. “It reflects our disciplined approach to growth and our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities.”

    Mallanna Sasalu, CEO, South at Puravankara, said that with this purchase, the company’s year-to-date additions now stand at about 12.76 million sq ft of developable area with a cumulative GDV of nearly 13,900 crore across Bengaluru and Mumbai.

    “During the first half of FY26, we added 6.36 million sq ft of developable area with an estimated GDV of 9,100 crore. The addition of another 4,800 crore from this project further strengthens our launch pipeline for the year,” Sasalu said.

    He said that the Anekal micro-market is witnessing strong end-user demand but has limited availability of large, contiguous land parcels, making the acquisition strategically important for the company’s growth in Bengaluru.

    Earlier this year, Puravankara also expanded its footprint in the city through a partnership with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru, with a developable area of about 3.48 million sq ft and a GDV of over 3,300 crore.

    In East Bengaluru, the company entered a joint development for a 5.5-acre parcel in Balegere, with a developable area of around 0.85 million sq ft and a GDV exceeding 1,000 crore.

