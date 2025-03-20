Menu Explore
Puravankara Ltd founder buys 12 commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri area for 242 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Mar 20, 2025 08:36 PM IST

Ravi Puravankara, founder and chairman of Puravankara Ltd, has purchased 12 commercial units in Business Park 2 in Andheri, documents showed

Ravi Puravankara, founder and chairman of Puravankara Ltd, has purchased 12 commercial units in a Business Park in Marol, Andheri, in Mumbai for 242 crore, documents accessed by CRE Matrix showed.

Ravi Puravankara, founder and chairman of Puravankara Ltd, has purchased 12 commercial units in a Business Park in Marol, Andheri, in Mumbai for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>242 crore, registration documents showed
Ravi Puravankara, founder and chairman of Puravankara Ltd, has purchased 12 commercial units in a Business Park in Marol, Andheri, in Mumbai for 242 crore, registration documents showed

In 12 separate transactions, the founder of the real estate conglomerate purchased commercial units in Business Park 2, Church Road, Marol, Andheri. The first, second and third units spread across an area of 9998 sq ft were bought for 23.19 crore each. The fourth, fifth, and sixth units of 9109 sq ft, were bought for 21.13 crore, the documents showed.

The seventh, eighth and ninth commercial spaces, covering an area of 8939 sq ft, have been bought for 20.73 crore each. The 10th, 11th and 12th commercial units, covering an area of 6749 sq ft, have been bought for 15.65 crore each, the documents showed.

The buyer is RockFort Estate Developer Pvt Ltd, the documents showed. These documents were registered on March 19, 2025.

These transactions are done by the family office for the purpose of investments, company sources told HT.com

Queries have been emailed to the company. The copy will be updated once a response is received.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Follow Us On