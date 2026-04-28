5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market where homebuyers can buy 1 BHK apartments

In Mumbai’s real estate market, 1 and 2-BHK apartments continue to dominate by volume, forming the backbone of both launches and sales. Their appeal is rooted in practicality; they align with the affordability threshold of the city’s vast buyer base, attract steady end-user and investor demand, and offer developers quicker sales cycles. Mumbai’s real estate market's supply is dominated consisting of 1 and 2-BHK apartments, forming the backbone of both launches and sales (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

Yet, beneath this volume-driven narrative, a quieter shift has been unfolding. In the years following COVID-19, demand increasingly shifted toward larger 3- and 4-BHK homes, as homebuyers began prioritising space, flexibility, and lifestyle upgrades. The result is a market defined by dual momentum: compact homes driving volumes, while larger residences command pricing power and shape the premium end of new supply.

The numbers speak for themselves. More than 42,000 units were registered for launch in Mumbai with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, of which nearly 55% comprised 1 and 2 BHK apartments, according to official figures.

According to MahaRERA data, 25,061 of the 42,643 units launched in 2025 were 1- and 2-BHK apartments. In 2025, 23% of units, or over 10,000 units, were 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, 3.5 BHK, and 4 BHK apartments. Additionally, 790 studio apartments were launched in 2025.

According to the data, out of the total 42,643 launches in 2025, 34% were 2 BHK apartments, 23% were 1 BHK apartments, 19% were 3 BHK apartments, and 4% were 4 BHK apartments.

According to Rahul Ajmera, a developer at Vasupujya Corporation and a data expert who compiled the MahaRERA registration data, while 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments dominate launches, in the Mumbai real estate market, the new supply has been declining in favour of larger 3 and 4 BHK apartments in the last five years post-COVID-19, as homebuyers preferred bigger apartments.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Studios, 1 BHKs and 2 BHKs made up nearly 60% of 2025 launches, as per MahaRERA data

Five locations in the Mumbai real estate market where buyers can purchase 1 BHK flats 1) Dahisar Dahisar, on the northern tip of the city, is one of the most affordable micro-markets in the Mumbai real estate market. According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of 1 BHK apartments in Dahisar ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹25,000, and the monthly rental value ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.

2) Borivali-Kandivali belt Borivali and Kandivali belt are the prominent micro-markets in the western suburbs of Mumbai. According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of apartments in this belt ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000, and the rental value ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 per month.

3) Mulund Mulund is on the eastern tip of the Mumbai real estate market and is located close to Thane. According to local brokers, the per sq ft price ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹30,000. The rental value of 1 BHK apartments ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹35,000.

Also Read: 5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments

4) Bandra Bandra is synonymous with Bollywood, where several actors and actresses have their homes. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among several others, own apartments in Bandra.

According to MahaRERA data, both Bandra West and Bandra East are predominantly 3- and 4-BHK markets, with very limited supply of 1- and 2-BHK units. For example, between July and December 2025, 18 one-bedroom (1 BHK) apartments were registered with MahaRERA for launch in the open market.

Compared to this, there were 46 units of 2 BHK, 296 units of 3 BHK and 160 units of 4 BHK apartments.

Local brokers said that the per sq ft price of apartments varies from ₹70,000 to upwards of ₹1 lakh. The rental value of a 1 BHK apartment ranges from ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh per month.

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5) Andheri Andheri, in the city's western suburbs, is considered centrally located to the commercial business districts of Andheri, BKC, and South Mumbai. It also has Metro connectivity toward the eastern part of the city and will soon connect with Powai.

According to local brokers, the per sq ft price of apartments in Andheri ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹80,000, depending on the property. The 1 BHK rental value ranges from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000.