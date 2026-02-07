Reliance MET City launches ‘Metropolis,’ a mixed-use project in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Reliance MET City, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, on Feb 7 announced the launch of 100 acres of ‘Metropolis by MET City’, a 140-acre integrated mixed-use development located at Daryapur, Jhajjar district, Haryana. Reliance MET City, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, on February 7 announced the launch of 100 acres of ‘Metropolis by MET City’, a 140-acre mixed-use project in Daryapur, Jhajjar district, Haryana. (File Photo )

The project forms part of a 140-acre master-planned development comprising residential plots, industrial plots and a future group housing component. In the current phase, approximately 100 acres are being launched, the company said in a statement.

Metropolis has been envisioned as a comprehensive and multi-dimensional development that brings together residential and industrial opportunities within a single, well-planned ecosystem, it said.



Of the 100 acres launched, the residential component spans 19.19 acres, while the industrial component spans approximately 56.8 acres. The balance area, about 24 acres, will comprise green areas, facilities and amenities. A total of 272 residential plots are on offer, ranging in size from 112 sq yards to 179 sq yards, priced between ₹99,000 and ₹1.10 lakh per sq yard, the company said.

The project is being developed in two phases and is already ready to move, allowing both homebuyers and industrial investors to immediately commence development activities and benefit from the established infrastructure and connectivity of the region.

“Metropolis is an important step forward in our vision for Reliance MET City. We are creating more than just a residential project; it is a well-planned ecosystem where people can live close to their workplaces and future opportunities. Our focus is on building a sustainable, future-ready community with strong infrastructure and long-term value. With the momentum this region has already gained, we believe Metropolis will quickly emerge as a preferred choice for families, investors and businesses,” said Shrivallabh Goyal, CEO and Whole Time Director, Reliance MET City.



The project is being developed by Model Economic Township Limited on a self-funded basis, with all construction and infrastructure development being undertaken in-house.

Metropolis is designed to cater to individual homebuyers, investors and businesses. The residential plots are targeted at families and investors seeking to build customized homes in a planned environment, while the industrial plots provide enterprises with an opportunity to establish operations within one of India’s most advanced integrated smart cities, the company said.

The project is located in Village Daryapur on MDR 123. It is in close proximity to AIIMS Badsa, the upcoming Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and the proposed BCCI International Cricket Stadium in Haryana.

Reliance MET City is an 8,250-acre integrated smart city and global manufacturing hub located in theJhajjar district, Haryana. Metropolis is an integrated mixed-use development by Reliance MET City, forming part of a 140-acre master plan that includes residential plots, industrial plots and a future group housing component.