Sanjeevini Group launches luxury project in Bengaluru, eyes 1200 cr sales

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sanjeevini Group has announced the launch of its luxury residential project, The Adwaith, in East Bengaluru, with an estimated sales potential of ₹1,200 crore, the company said in a statement. Sanjeevini Group has launched its luxury project The Adwaith in East Bengaluru, with a sales potential of ₹ 1,200 crore. (Representational Image)(File photo )

Spread across 8.3 acres in Gunjur, the project will feature 668 premium apartments across five towers, including 3BHK and 4BHK configurations, priced from ₹1.7 crore onwards. Developed under a joint development model with landowners, the project will deliver a built-up area of 17 lakh sq. ft. within 30 months.

Located on the 45-metre-wide CDP Road, The Adwaith will connect key corridors such as the Outer Ring Road, Varthur–Sarjapur Highway, and the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road.

Umesh Gowda HA, chairman and founder of Sanjeevini Group, said, “Gunjur is emerging as a preferred destination for IT professionals due to its connectivity and infrastructure. With The Adwaith, we aim to set a new benchmark in luxury housing by combining modern amenities with large green open spaces.”

Also Read: Godrej Properties sells ₹1,000 crore worth of homes at Hyderabad project launch

The project offers 73% open space and features a 45,000 sq. ft. clubhouse equipped with a heated and infinity pool, yoga and sauna rooms, mini-theatre, spa, gym, business centre, and indoor games. Outdoor amenities include cycle and jogging tracks, a cricket pitch, pet-friendly parks, putt-putt golf, an amphitheatre, and a Miyawaki-style dense forest trail.

The five towers, Aarka, Avani, Anila, Aqua, and Aranya, have configurations ranging from 3BHK to 4BHK luxury residences. One tower will also feature a helipad.

Gunjur, once a peripheral locality, has quickly emerged as a hotspot for real estate investment thanks to large-scale IT-driven demand, upcoming metro and road infrastructure, and access to top schools, hospitals, and malls. Industry experts say luxury launches in the area are witnessing strong interest from upwardly mobile homebuyers seeking a blend of connectivity, lifestyle amenities, and open spaces.

Also Read: Prestige Group eyes ₹50,000 crore home sales by FY29-30; to expand into new markets, focus on ₹2–3 cr segment

Sanjeevini Group has developed over 15 lakh sq. ft. of residential, commercial, and mixed-use space since it began its operations in Bengaluru in 2010. The company has in its pipeline over 30 lakh sq. ft. of upcoming development, including its foray in Gunjur, Bengaluru’s most after micro-market, with a luxurious group housing project spanning over 17 lakh sq. ft.

The Group has delivered 10.2 lakh sq. ft. of space since 2018 across projects like Sanjeevini Vaibhav and Sanjeevini Sanctuary in Whitefield, Sanjeevini Srushti and Sanjeevini Srushti Srigandha in New Whitefield, and Sanjeevini Aarna in Old Madras Road.