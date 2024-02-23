Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan buys farmland in Alibaug for 9.5 crore

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies, has purchased a farm land in Thal village in picturesque Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra for ₹9.5 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies, has purchased farm land in Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra for ₹ 9.5 crore,

She has paid a stamp duty of ₹57 lakh for the transaction. The size of the parcel located in village Thal in Raigad, Alibaug is 78361 sq ft, the documents showed.

The transaction was registered on February 13, 2024.

In June last year she had invested in an agricultural land spread across an area of 1.5 acres with three structures on it in Alibaug in Raigad district for ₹12.91 crore.

Thal village is located a 12-minute drive from Alibaug town. Shah Rukh Khan also reportedly owns a sea-facing property in Thal, with a swimming pool and a helipad.

HT Digital is awaiting the response to email query sent to Suhana's office.

Several celebrities and industrialists have bungalows in Alibaug such as Navin Agarwal of Vedanta Resources, Gautam Singhania of Raymonds, Prakash Mody of Unichem Labs Ltd, Salil Parekh of Infosys, Sanjay Nayar of KKR, Falguni Nayar of Nyka and equity investor Deven Mehta, brokers said.

Bungalows in Alibaug are spread across one acre to 10 acres and are priced between ₹8 crore and ₹70 crore depending on the location, they said.

Connectivity to Alibaug improved after Ro-Ro and speed boats connected Mumbai to Alibaug. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link sea bridge connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva has also further improved road connectivity to Alibaug.

Suhana Khan marked her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies recently. The film also starred Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

