Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sunteck Realty announces 1,200 crore GDV JDA project at Mira Road near Mumbai

ByHT Real Estate News
Updated on: Jul 23, 2025 06:41 pm IST

Mumbai real estate: Sunteck Realty said the project, spread across 13,500 sq m with a development potential of 5.5 lakh sq ft, along the Western Express Highway

Listed real estate developer Sunteck Realty Ltd (SRL) announced on July 23 that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop 3.5 acres of land on Mira Road along the Western Express Highway near Mumbai. The project, spread across 13,500 sq m, will offer a development potential of 5.5 lakh sq ft of carpet area, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of 1,200 crore, the company said.

Listed real estate developer Sunteck Realty Ltd (SRL) announced on July 23 that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop 3.5 acres of land on Mira Road along the Western Express Highway near Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
Listed real estate developer Sunteck Realty Ltd (SRL) announced on July 23 that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop 3.5 acres of land on Mira Road along the Western Express Highway near Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

"This JDA reinforces our commitment to expanding in high-potential growth corridors of MMR. Mira Road, with its robust infrastructure pipeline and superior connectivity, offers an ideal canvas for creating a landmark luxury residential development. As seen with Sunteck SkyPark, we believe in transforming locations into lifestyle destinations. With this new development, we aim to deliver living experiences that elevate the value of the entire neighbourhood," said Kamal Khetan, chairman and managing director of Sunteck Realty Ltd.

Also Read: Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune see a decline in housing sales and supply in Q2 2025

The company said the project has direct highway frontage and is adjacent to the upcoming Metro Line 9 (Miragaon Station) and has access to Dahisar and Mira Road railway stations.

Upcoming infrastructure initiatives like the Borivali-Thane Tunnel and the Coastal Road Extension will further elevate connectivity, making the location even more desirable for discerning homebuyers and investors, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Housing sales volume of Tier 1 real estate developers dips by 6% in FY25: Ind-Ra

The company said that Mira Road has emerged as a high-absorption residential market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), backed by proximity to reputed educational institutions, healthcare centres, retail hubs, and green belts. With a growing demand for premium, well-connected living.

Also Read: Are Mumbai real estate prices moderating, giving homebuyers more room to negotiate?

Local brokers said the per-square-feet price for residential apartments in Mira Road, with exceptions, is 10,000 to 15,000.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Sunteck Realty announces 1,200 crore GDV JDA project at Mira Road near Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On