Tribeca Developers launches vertical for plotted development, villa and hospitality projects, names Dharam Mehta MD

ByHT Real Estate News
May 07, 2025 03:18 PM IST

Tribeca Developers said its newly launched vertical named Tribeca Estates, will focus on plotted development, branded villas, and hospitality projects

Tribeca Developers, India's licensed partner of the Trump Organization, announced on May 7 the appointment of Dharam Mehta as the Managing Partner of Tribeca Estates, the company’s newly launched vertical focused on plotted developments, branded villas, and hospitality-led projects.

Tribeca Developers, India's licensed partner of the Trump Organization, announced on May 7 the appointment of Dharam Mehta as the Managing Partner of Tribeca Estates, the company’s newly launched vertical.(Tribeca Developers)
Tribeca Developers, India's licensed partner of the Trump Organization, announced on May 7 the appointment of Dharam Mehta as the Managing Partner of Tribeca Estates, the company’s newly launched vertical.(Tribeca Developers)

Mehta's appointment marks a strategic step in Tribeca’s expansion into new high-growth real estate categories, the company said.

"An MBA from Wharton School of Finance, Dharam brings over two decades of experience across real estate investment, workspace strategy, and business development. Prior to joining Tribeca, he held leadership positions at WeWork India and Phoenix Workspaces, where he played a pivotal role in crafting growth strategies, executing large-scale developments, and forging strategic partnerships," according to the company statement.

Dharam was also part of the leadership team at Delta Corp, where he led the company’s expansion and operational scale-up, including the development of new hospitality and casino assets, the company said.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dharam to Tribeca. His deep expertise in real estate investment and operations aligns perfectly with our expansion into plotted developments and hospitality-anchored projects," Kalpesh Mehta, Founder, Tribeca Developers, said.

Dharam Mehta said, "I am excited to join Tribeca at such a pivotal moment. They have set new benchmarks in luxury real estate, and I look forward to leading its entry into plotted developments. This new vertical presents immense opportunities, and I am eager to leverage my experience to create lasting value and deliver best-in-class real estate offerings."

Dharam holds an MBA in Real Estate from The Wharton School of Finance and a BA in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

In April 2025, Tribeca Developers announced the launch of Trilive on April 7. This dedicated rental housing development platform aims to redefine urban living, the company said, adding that the first project under this new platform will be in Mumbai's Andheri area.

In a related development, Tribeca Developers had earlier announced plans in March 2025 for the first Trump Organization-branded commercial office tower in Pune, Maharashtra. This will be the Trump Organisation's first commercial office project in India and its second in Pune.

