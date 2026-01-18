Trident Realty launches 125-acre premium township in Panipat, to invest ₹1,200 crore Strap:

Trident Realty has announced the launch of a premium 125-acre integrated township in Panipat, with a planned investment of nearly ₹1,200 crore, the company said in a statement. Trident Realty has launched a premium 125-acre integrated township in Panipat, backed by an investment of nearly ₹1,200 crore. (Representational photo) (Unsplash)

Located in Sectors 19A and 40 of Panipat, the project Trident Parktown is the company’s strategic entry into one of North India’s fastest-growing residential hubs.

Phase 1 of Trident Parktown will offer more than 400 residential plots starting from 200 sq yards, with future phases set to include independent floors, group housing, and retail and commercial developments, the company said.

According to SK Narvar, Group Chairman, Trident Realty, the township reflects the company’s philosophy of creating long-term value through thoughtfully planned communities integrating nature, wellness, and modern infrastructure. He noted that Panipat’s heritage, growing urban footprint, and connectivity via NH-44 made it an ideal location for the developer’s entry into the region.



The township will also feature 10 theme-based parks, a 2.25 km cycle track, and outdoor fitness spaces.

Parvinder Singh, CEO of Trident Realty, said the township has been planned with an emphasis on road planning, product mix, layout efficiency, and landscape integration to deliver a seamless community experience. An ultra-modern clubhouse is also planned as a central social hub offering leisure, dining, and hospitality amenities.

Last year, the company launched 199 residentialplots in its premium housing development spread across 200-acres in Panchkula and expects a revenue of ₹1200 crore from sales. Strategically located along the Zirakpur–Panchkula–Kalka Highway, Trident Hills provides access to Bir Shikargah, Khol-Hai Raitan, and Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuaries, as well as Kaushalya Dam, Morni Hills, and Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, the company said.



Established in 2008, Trident Realty has delivered over 20.34 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial space and 10.97 million sq. ft. is under various stages of construction in the residential, retail and hospitality segments.

