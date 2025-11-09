Delhi-NCR’s Trident Realty eyes ₹1,200 crore revenue from sale of 199 plots in Panchkula

Delhi-NCR based Trident Realty has launched 199 residential plots in its premium housing development spread across 200-acres in Panchkula and expects a revenue of ₹1200 crore from sales, the company said in a statement on November 9. Trident Realty has launched 199 residential plots in its premium housing development spread across 200-acres in Panchkula. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The plots are priced from ₹1.30 lakh per sq. yd, with sizes ranging from 300 sq. yd to 680 sq. yd. The project will feature a 1.25-acre central park, including green lawns, an open-air amphitheatre, and a dedicated kids’ play area, the company said.

“The overwhelming response to the earlier phases of Trident Hills reinforces Panchkula’s position as one of North India’s most sought-after real estate destinations,” said S K Narvar, Group Chairman, Trident Realty.

The new project ‘Central Vista’ will feature a reflexology pathway, yoga pavilion, open-air amphitheatre, jogging tracks, outdoor gym, dedicated children’s play zones. Sports facilities include a basketball and a pickleball court, it said.

Parvinder Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Trident Realty, said the company has handed over possession to 500 property owners in the township.

Strategically located along the Zirakpur–Panchkula–Kalka Highway, Trident Hills provides access to Bir Shikargah, Khol-Hai Raitan, and Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuaries, as well as Kaushalya Dam, Morni Hills, and Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, the company said.

Trident Realty has also partnered with realty major DLF Ltd to develop a residential project in Mumbai.

Established in 2008, Trident Realty has delivered over 20.34 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial space and 10.97 million sq. ft. is under various stages of construction in the residential, retail and hospitality segments.