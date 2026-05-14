Uber leases over 9 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for ₹839 crore rent over 10 years

Uber India Systems Private Limited has leased nearly 9 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a total rent of ₹839 crore over 10 years, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Uber India Systems has leased nearly 9 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for ₹839 crore over 10 years. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

The company has taken approximately 9,01,115 square feet of chargeable area in Meenakshi Eco Park Tower 1 from Meenakshi Infrastructures Private Limited, effective January 9, 2026. The leased premises span floors 11 to 20 of the office tower.

As per the lease documents, Uber will pay a monthly rent of approximately ₹5.86 crore at a rental rate of ₹65 per square foot. The total rent over the 10-year lease tenure is estimated at nearly ₹839 crore, excluding maintenance and other charges. The agreement also includes a 15% rent escalation every three years.

The transaction involves a carpet area of approximately 7,29,471 square feet and a security deposit of ₹35.14 crore, the document showed.

A list of questions has been sent to Uber. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who is currently visiting India, informed A. Revanth Reddy on May 13 that Uber is expanding its Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, which currently employs around 600 engineers. During the meeting, Khosrowshahi also expressed Uber’s interest in setting up a corporate office in Bharat Future City and sought support from the Telangana government for the company’s expansion plans, according to a state government release cited by PTI.

Media reports said Uber is planning to launch two new tech centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by the end of 2027 as part of a broader expansion of its India operations. The company is also focusing on growing its two-wheeler business, which has emerged as a major growth segment despite regulatory challenges and rising fuel costs.

Also Read: Hyderabad real estate: Invesco leases 2.2 lakh sq ft office space for ₹1.52 crore monthly rent

Previous office transactions in Hyderabad Earlier, Netflix, through its subsidiary Line Gatos Advanced Imaging and Visual Effects India LLP, had leased 41,435 sq ft of office space for a monthly rent of ₹39.36 lakh for five years. The global streaming giant leased the space at the Atria Block of International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) in Madhapur, owned by VITP Private Limited, the document showed.

In January this year, Facebook India leased nearly 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City for a five-year term at a monthly rent of almost ₹67 lakh. According to the lease deed accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement was signed between Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd and Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, Meta's Indian arm.

The company leased the space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview complex; the lease was registered on December 2, 2025. Rent commencement began on December 18, 2025, while the lease term is effective from July 18, 2025, for a period of five years, the documents showed.

Also Read: Apple expands Hyderabad presence, leases additional 57,000 sq ft office space, taking total footprint to 6.3 lakh sq ft

Apple India Private Limited had also leased 57,000 sq ft of office space at WaveRock IT Park in Hyderabad for five years at a monthly rent of ₹71.6 lakh, expanding its total footprint at the campus to approximately 6.34 lakh sq ft. Apple India Private Limited had taken five floors in Tower 2.1 (Tower 1 of Phase II) at WaveRock, owned by TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited.

In another deal, Executive Centre India Limited had leased 2.03 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Hitec City for a monthly rental of ₹2.24 crore for five years. The space, located in Avance Business Hub, was leased from the landlord, Phoenix Infocity Private Limited, under a new agreement commencing from February 1, 2026. The lease spans the third and fourth floors of the building and covers a chargeable area of 2,03,755 sq ft.