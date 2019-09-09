Welsh government, Mangaluru Smart City to hold workshop

real-estate

Updated: Sep 09, 2019

The Welsh government and Mangaluru Smart City Limited will jointly host a Liveable Urbanism Mangaluru workshop on September 10 and an exhibition the next day.

The event is supported and sponsored by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Mangaluru, a press release said.

The workshop aims at exchange of ideas to achieve smart and equitable development for the city of Mangaluru.

A lecturer in architecture and urban design, Cardiff University, Shibu Raman who led a team of researchers will present the finding of the teams study, the release said.

The exhibition is open to the public on September 11 from 10 am to 7 pm.

Most policies for smart cities are heavily focused on development of robust and resilient infrastructure, but devote little attention to understanding the relationship between physical environment and life patterns of citizens.

It also fails to comprehensively consider Indias unique social, cultural, spatial, economic, institutional layers of cities and its complex relationships.

The Welsh government is supporting Cardiff University to design a sustainable city in Mangaluru.

Ten students had from Cardiff University had visited Mangaluru last year and developed methodology and tool kit for efficient urban developments, the release said.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019