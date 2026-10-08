WNS leases 3.2 lakh sq ft in Thane near Mumbai; total rent outflow ₹619.37 crore
WNS Global Services Private Limited, has leased nearly 3.22 lakh sq ft of office space in Thane, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region
WNS Global Services Private Limited, a global business process management company, has leased nearly 3.22 lakh sq ft of office space in Thane, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, for a total rental outgo of ₹619.37 crore over the lease periods, according to documents accessed by Propstack.
The company has leased office space across the third to seventh floors of Hiranandani Centaurus in Thane. The landlord is Roma Builders Private Limited, while the project was developed by Mumbai-based real estate developer House of Hiranandani.
The ₹619.37 crore total rental outgo comprises two lease agreements, the real estate company confirmed.
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Details of the commercial real estate deal
Under the first agreement, WNS has leased nearly 2.55 lakh sq ft of office space across the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors for 15 years for major part of the rent. The lease commenced on August 15, 2025. Rent for the third to sixth floors will increase by 15% every three years, the documents showed.
The total rent for the third to sixth floors is ₹582.32 crore, the real estate firm said.
Under the second agreement, the company has leased 66,870 sq ft on the seventh floor for five years. The lease provides for a 5% escalation every year and the total lease is ₹37.05 crore. The lease commenced on January 1, 2026, the documents showed.
WNS has paid a security deposit of ₹34.82 crore, the documents showed.
WNS Global Services could not be reached.
Harsh Hiranandani, director, House of Hiranandani said that, “WNS’s decision to establish its presence at Centaurus is a strong endorsement of the development and the value it offers to businesses. We are seeing increasing interest from established enterprises seeking workplaces that combine connectivity, quality infrastructure and a well-planned environment. "
Centaurus has been designed with a strong focus on the evolving needs of modern businesses, reflected in its WiredScore Platinum and SmartScore Platinum certifications. It is the first development in India to be WiredScore Platinum pre-certified and the first in India to achieve SmartScore Platinum certification, a recognition for smart buildings. WNS’s presence further reinforces Centaurus as a destination for businesses looking to build and grow for the long term., he said.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More