Home / Regional Movies / Actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Aishwarya Arjun informed fans via Instagram that she had tested positive. This comes days after her cousin and actor, Dhruva Sarja, had tested positive for Covid-19.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:35 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Actor Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of veteran actor Arjun Sarja.
Actor Aishwarya Arjun is the daughter of veteran actor Arjun Sarja.
         

Tamil actor Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of popular star Arjun Sarja, has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Instagram to announce the news.

“I have recently been tested positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team. To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care,” read her post.

Aishwarya, who made her acting debut a few years ago with Tamil film Pattathu Yaanai, was last seen in Kannada film Prema Baraha.

It’s worth mentioning that last week Aishwarya’s cousin actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. “My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalized. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe (sic),” wrote Dhruva on his Twitter account.

Dhruva and Prerana, who were in a long relationship, got married last November. Younger brother of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, Dhruva made his acting debut with 2012 Kannada film Addhuri. He has also starred in films such as Bahaddur and Bharjari.

He currently awaits the release of Kannada film Pogaru, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The film was supposed to release in March but was eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

