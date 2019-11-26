e-paper
Actor Shane Nigam chops iconic locks midway through filming, producers’ association censures him

Actor Shane Nigam’s haircut has sparked a controversy, with the Kerala Film Producers’ Association taking stern action.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shane Nigam’s haircut has sparked a controversy.
Malayalam actor Shane Nigam’s haircut has put an entire film production in knots. The actor chopped off his famous locks while shooting for a film, antagonising the producer and director. New reports suggest that Shane got a buzzcut ‘to spite’ the producer.

Pictures of the 23-year-old actor’s new look have been shared on social media, sparking debate about the status of his upcoming film, Veyil. In October, the actor claimed according to Indian Express that he had received death threats from producer Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments for “slightly trimming his hair.” After a war of words between both parties, the matter was taken to the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), after which it was decided that Nigam shouldn’t cut his hair until shooting was completed for Veyil.

 

Director Sarath Menen spoke to Manorama News about Nigam’s on-set behaviour, and said, “Shane had been very uncooperative on the sets of the movie. He never came on time. Though the first day of the shoot went well, Shane began arriving on the sets very late from the second day onwards. The entire set had been waiting from 4 am to film a scene that had to be shot early morning. However, Shane reached only after 6.30 am. Later I had to set up a separate frame for that scene.”

According to reports, Nigam had bad-mouthed Menen in a now deleted Instagram post. In a series of Instagram posts, the actor claimed that he was made to work for 10-16 hours. According to Indian Express, the KFPA has decided to not extend its support to the actor.

