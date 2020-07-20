Actor Vishwak Sen to star in Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:56 IST

Actor Vishwak Sen will star in the Telugu remake of Tamil romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule, it was announced on Monday. In an instagram post, Vishwak shared writer-filmmaker Tharun Bhascker’s post that revealed key details about the Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule. Bhascker confirmed that the two are coming together for the remake.

While Vishwak will play the lead role in the remake, Bhascker will take care of the dialogues. It is yet unknown who will direct the project. Vijay Sethupathi might reprise his own role from the original.

Released earlier this year, Oh My Kadavule has been directed by debutant Ashwath Marimuthu. The film stars Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh in the lead while Vijay Sethupathi was seen playing the God in a cameo role.

Oh My Kadavule is centred on Ashok Selvan, who is given another chance by God to save his marriage after he falls head over heels for another woman.

On Sunday, Mahesh Babu heaped praise on Oh My Kadavule, calling it a brilliantly written and directed film.

“Oh My Kadavule. Enjoyed every bit of it. Superb performances, brilliantly written and directed @Dir_Ashwath. @AshokSelvan you’re a natural (sic),” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Reacting to Mahesh’s appreciative tweet, the team couldn’t contain their excitement. Director Ashwath thanked Mahesh Babu for the appreciation. “Sir! Oh My God! You made my day. From being your fan to get such words from you is like. Mind blocked sir (sic),” Ashwath tweeted.

Ritika Singh tweeted: “Oh My God! Is this for real? Thank you so much sir! This means a lot coming from you. What a day! (sic).”

Ashok Selvan tweeted: “Definitely my Oh My Kadavule moment. Thank you so much sir! Big fan. I’m literally dancing here (sic).”

