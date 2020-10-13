e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Actors Arya, Vishal to reunite for Anand Shankar’s next Tamil film

Actors Arya, Vishal to reunite for Anand Shankar’s next Tamil film

Tamil actors Arya and Vishal will come together for a new film. It will make their reunion after nine years. The film will be directed by Anand Shankar.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 16:10 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vishal and Arya last worked together nine years back.
Vishal and Arya last worked together nine years back.
         

Actors Arya and Vishal are joining hands for the second time after a hiatus of nine years for upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film which will be helmed by Anand Shankar. On Tuesday, Anand took to Twitter to make the announcement and said he’s powered up.

“As we get back to work, I’m glad and powered up to share with you that #VISHAL30 and #ARYA32 is going to be #ANANDSHANKAR4. Official announcement of the multi starrer will be made by our producer @vinod_offl (sic),” Anand tweeted.

 

As per Times of India report, while Vishal plays the protagonist, Arya will be seen playing the baddie. The report further added that Mirnalini Ravi has been signed as the leading lady opposite Vishal in the movie, which will go on the floors later this month.

The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. This will be Anand’s fourth directorial project. His last release was Vijay Deverakonda starrer Tamil-Telugu political drama, NOTA.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood a gutter as film producers file suit against news channels: ‘File a case on me also’

Meanwhile, Arya is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming boxing-based film, Salpetta. Arya has undergone drastic physical transformation in preparation for his character. Arya recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he’s seen squatting 150 kg. He wrote he’s getting ready for the final showdown with actor Kalai for his next project with Ranjith. The final schedule of the project, which has been shot over the last 12 months in bits and pieces, is expected to resume soon.

He also awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan. Vishal, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil action flick, Chakra. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Parliament panel to visit Ladakh on October 28-29 amid India-China standoff
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
Movie theatres to reopen in UP from October 15. Here are the guidelines
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Tanishq ad withdrawn: Kangana claims it promotes ‘love jihad, sexism’
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
Man climbs 2 floors, throws acid on 3 sisters sleeping at home: Cop
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KKR Review and SRH vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In