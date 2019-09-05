After Pink remake, Ajith may star in Tamil remake of Article 15

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:03 IST

Actor Ajith, who was recently seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink, may star in the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, according to reports that are doing the rounds.

While an official announcement has come neither from Ajith’s side nor from the makers, reports suggest that the Viswasam actor has already given his nod.

Apparently, Boney Kapoor, who produced Nerkonda Paarvai, is said to have acquired remake rights of Article 15 and is believed to have already approached Ajith with the offer.

Boney and Ajith are current gearing up to commence work on Thala 60, their second collaborative venture. H Vinoth has been roped in to direct this high-octane action flick which is rumoured to feature Ajith in the role of a racer.

It is rumoured that Thala 60 will feature SJ Suryah, who was last seen in Monster, as the antagonist. In a recent media interaction, Suryah said he will concentrate on acting going forward after the grand reception for his latest film, Monster. He also said that he will be choosy about playing negative role as he has earned a new set of audiences with Monster.

“It was very heartening to see children and family audiences warm up to Monster. Their love for the film has given me a new lease of life and I’ll be careful about the roles I choose going forward,” Suryah had said.

A section of media has also reported that Ajay Devgn might make his Tamil debut via Thala 60 as the antagonist. We have to wait for an official announcement for more clarity.

Ajith is currently basking in the phenomenal success of Nerkonda Paarvai, which went on to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box-office worldwide. The film, which featured Ajith in the role of a lawyer, is his second blockbuster of the year after Viswasam.

