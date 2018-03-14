After Viswasam, Ajith may do a film for Boney Kapoor

The principal shooting of Ajith’s Viswasam is expected to finally commence from March 23 in Hyderabad. As the makers are gearing up for full-fledged shoot, reports have emerged that Ajith might team up with producer Boney Kapoor for a new project. Not much information is available at the moment regarding the project, but it’s known that a film may happen in this collaboration soon. Apparently, Boney and his late wife Sridevi have been planning to work with Ajith for a long time and it looks like it is finally materializing. It should be noted that Ajith played a cameo in the Tamil dubbed version of Sridevi’s English Vinglish.

Sridevi and Ajith in a still from English Vinglish.

Meanwhile, recent rumours suggest that Prabhudeva will direct Ajith next for producer Kotapadi Rajesh, whose recent production venture was Gulebaghavali, which featured Prabhudeva in the titular role. Prabhudeva is currently shooting for Charlie Chaplin 2, a Tamil comedy with director Sakthi Chidambaram. His next Tamil release will be Karthik Subbaraj’s silent thriller Mercury. Interestingly, Prabhudeva plays the antagonist in Mercury, slated for April 13 release. He also has a danced-based film called Lakshmi, in AL Vijay’s direction, gearing up for release. On the directorial front, his next project is Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3, which is expected to kick-off from April or May. Last year, Prabhudeva announced a multi-starrer project called Karuppu Raja Vela Raja, which would mark his return to direction in Tamil filmdom after a long hiatus. For various reasons unknown, the project never took off.

Viswasam marks the fourth consecutive collaboration of Ajith and director Siva. While many believed that after the debacle of Vivegam, Ajith and Siva might take a break and work on a different combination. However, they’ve reunited to bounce back strongly following the failure of Vivegam. Apparently, Ajith insisted that Siva works with him again on a rural-based script and it’ll feature Ajith in a brand new avatar. It is believed that Ajith will dye his hair black and sport a new look for the film and his new look has already leaked online. D Imman, who will be joining hands for the first time with Ajith, has been finalised to compose music. Nayanthara has been roped in to play the leading lady.

