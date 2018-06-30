Sairat actor Akash Thosar never thought about acting, aimed to be a police officer or join the army

Before playing an innocent college student attracted to his professor (played by Radhika Apte) in the web film Lust Stories, Akash Thosar portrayed a zestful boy-next-door in the acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat (2016). However, fans would be surprised to know that the 25-year-old never had plans of facing the camera.

It was one day that heading home to Jeur (Solapur district, Maharashtra) from Pune, Akash was spotted at a railway station by Bharat Manjule, brother of Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, and that meeting changed his life.

Read| Lust Stories, Veere Di Wedding, and more lift the veil on female sexuality

“I had never even performed on stage. The only camera I knew about was phone camera. Sairat was my first acting project and the film happened to me by chance. I was going home from Pune where Nagraj Manjule’s brother saw me and asked me to come for the audition. I always wanted to me meet Nagraj ji, I am a huge fan [of his work]. He asked me to perform something in front of the camera after which I was told that they will get back to me. And I thought that it won’t work out. But on my way back, I got another call from his team and they told me to come back for a look test, as I was selected. Soon, my workshop began,” says Akash, who has also starred in Mahesh Manjrekar’s FU: Friendship Unlimited that released last year.

So if not an actor, what did Akash wanted to become? “I was into wrestling. Along with my studies, I used to only do that. I actually wanted to become a police officer, and had even tried for it once. When that did not work out, I tried joining the army, and had even trained for two months,” says Akash. “It was my dream. But now, acting is something that I am thoroughly enjoying, and would like to make sure that I work even harder,” the actor adds.

What followed that chance meeting is history. Akash says that working with Manjule on the National Award-winning film changed his life for the better. “The film connected so well with the audience that people still talk about it. I never expected that the film would change my life. I am indebted to Nagraj sir. He gave me this opportunity, guided me like a mentor. He still helps me out with the kind of work I should take up,” says the actor, who is in talks for his next Marathi project.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more