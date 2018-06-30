Sairat actor Akash Thosar never thought about acting, aimed to be a police officer or join the army
Sairat actor Akash Thosar, who was recently seen in Lust Stories, says acting happened to him by chance but he is happy to pursue the art and give it his best.regional movies Updated: Jun 30, 2018 16:17 IST
Before playing an innocent college student attracted to his professor (played by Radhika Apte) in the web film Lust Stories, Akash Thosar portrayed a zestful boy-next-door in the acclaimed Marathi film, Sairat (2016). However, fans would be surprised to know that the 25-year-old never had plans of facing the camera.
It was one day that heading home to Jeur (Solapur district, Maharashtra) from Pune, Akash was spotted at a railway station by Bharat Manjule, brother of Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, and that meeting changed his life.
“I had never even performed on stage. The only camera I knew about was phone camera. Sairat was my first acting project and the film happened to me by chance. I was going home from Pune where Nagraj Manjule’s brother saw me and asked me to come for the audition. I always wanted to me meet Nagraj ji, I am a huge fan [of his work]. He asked me to perform something in front of the camera after which I was told that they will get back to me. And I thought that it won’t work out. But on my way back, I got another call from his team and they told me to come back for a look test, as I was selected. Soon, my workshop began,” says Akash, who has also starred in Mahesh Manjrekar’s FU: Friendship Unlimited that released last year.
So if not an actor, what did Akash wanted to become? “I was into wrestling. Along with my studies, I used to only do that. I actually wanted to become a police officer, and had even tried for it once. When that did not work out, I tried joining the army, and had even trained for two months,” says Akash. “It was my dream. But now, acting is something that I am thoroughly enjoying, and would like to make sure that I work even harder,” the actor adds.
What followed that chance meeting is history. Akash says that working with Manjule on the National Award-winning film changed his life for the better. “The film connected so well with the audience that people still talk about it. I never expected that the film would change my life. I am indebted to Nagraj sir. He gave me this opportunity, guided me like a mentor. He still helps me out with the kind of work I should take up,” says the actor, who is in talks for his next Marathi project.
