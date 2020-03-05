e-paper
Akhil Akkineni injured on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor, shoot halted

Akhil Akkineni, who is shooting for his next opposite Pooja Hegde, injured himself while shooting an action scene.

Mar 05, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde are shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor.
Actor Akhil Akkineni suffered a minor injury while shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB), as per a report by Cinema Express. Akhil suffered an injury to his right elbow while filming a comic action sequence.

“Akhil’s right hand elbow was swollen and he was advised a week’s rest by the doctors. As a result, the shooting of the film has been halted. The actor is currently recuperating at home and he is expected to resume work after March 10,” a source was quoted in the report.

Being directed by Bhaskar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, who is teaming up with Akhil for the first time. The film will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedienne. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, MEB has music by Gopi Sundar. The makers are planning to release the film in May.

Akhil has pinned high hopes on this project. Desperate for a hit, the actor wants to prove himself badly after delivering back-to-back duds. There were also reports recently that Ram Gopal Varma might direct Akhil next but these turned out to be merely rumours that are yet to be verified.

Akhil was also supposed to team up with a Tamil director for a project which will be high on animatronics and will feature a horse in a pivotal role; however, there’s still no solid information with respect to this collaboration.

Akhil was last seen on screen in Mr Majnu, which tanked at the box office. Despite showing lot of promise, he’s yet to register a hit in his account.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Akhil will team up with his brother Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and father Akkineni Nagarjuna for a project next year.

Regional Movies