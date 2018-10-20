Alia Bhatt makes the day of Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter. See pic

Alia Bhatt’s quick trip to New York made news for more reasons than one. The actor was in the US to meet boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. While there, Alia was seen with Priyanka Chopra as well.

The photos of Alia with Ranbir made it to the internet as did a video where Priyanka and Alia can be seen on a NY street. Priyanka and Alia are close friends and the Highway actor was one of the few Bollywood celebs at Priyanka’s engagement to Nick Jonas.

It now appears that Alia also met Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara while in the US. Sharing a photo of the two of them together, the actor’s wife Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Sitara’s day out her most favourite girl of them all thanks Alia for bringing the biggest smile on her face #hellonewyork.”

Namrata is with Mahesh Babu in New York, where he is shooting his next film, Maharishi. The couple’s six-year-old daughter Sitara and 11-year-old son Gautham Ghattamaneni are also with them.

The photo with Alia was not the only one shared by Namrata that showcases the family’s New York diaries. She also shared photos of her children in Central Park and while shopping.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 16:23 IST