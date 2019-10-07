Allu Arjun hosts a party to celebrate success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:47 IST

Actor Allu Arjun over the weekend hosted a party to celebrate the success of his uncle Chiranjeevi’s latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Arjun took to Twitter and wrote: “It was a pleasure for the entire Allu family to host a success party for Sye Raa unit. So happy to host this for our Megastar along with many other stars and directors. The pleasure was totally ours. Thanks everyone was joining on behalf of the Allu family.”

It’s was a pleasure for the entire Allu family to host a success party for Syeraa unit . So happy to host this for our MEGASTAR garu along with many other Stars & Directors . The pleasure was totally ours . I Thank everyone for joining us on behalf of the Allu Family . pic.twitter.com/vfMkNYja8n — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 5, 2019

Apart from members of Allu Arjun’s family, the party was also attended by Akkineni Akhil, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Srikanth and Navdeep among others.

At the box-office, the film had a terrific run in its opening weekend, grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and his fight against the British for independent India.

The film, produced by Ram Charan on a budget of Rs 275 crore, also stars Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Nayanthara.

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

Chiranjeevi with producer Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun’s father.

On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

The film, which was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, has music by Amit Trivedi. Originally, AR Rahman was signed for the project but he opted out citing lack of time due to other commitments.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 14:43 IST