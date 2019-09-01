Allu Arjun reveals first look of Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, see poster

regional-movies

Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which is being directed by Trivikram. The film marks the third collaboration between Trivikram and Arjun.

Arjun took to Twitter to share the poster, which features him in a complete suited avatar, sitting on a stool and about to smoke what appears to be a beedi. He’s seated against the backdrop of a high-end car and a huge skyscraper.

The first glimpse video of the film was released in August. Going by the title and the video, the film is tipped to be a family drama that explores the relationship between a father and his son. While Arjun plays the son, Murali Sharma plays the father.

The film, which was launched on the occasion of Ugadi on April 6, marks the third time reunion of Trivikram and Arjun after Julayi and S/O Sathyamurty. Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady.

The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance will mark her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she’s believed to play Arjun’s mother in this family drama. Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj play the leading ladies.

There are some reports that the film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying. Written and directed by the team of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, the film revolved around the first human with the ability to lie in a world where people could only speak the truth. However, the makers are yet to officially comment on the rumour. The film is gearing up for Sankranti 2020 release.

Meanwhile, Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, also has a project with filmmaker Sukumar in the offing. This film will go on the floors later this year. He also has a film titled Icon with Venu Sriram in the offing.

