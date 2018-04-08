Allu Arjun’s 5 best films on 35th birthday. Is your favourite on the list?

Allu Arjun, one of the most bankable actors in the Telugu film industry, is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday. Today, he is a big star with a loyal fan following. In the beginning of his career, however, the star portrayed boy-next-door roles. Some of his most successful films and interesting roles are from this period in his career. Though he is churning out commercial films high on action these days, here is a look at films that brought him close to his fans initially.

Arya

The hit 2004 film is helmed by Sukumar who also directed Rangasthalam starring Ram Charan recently. Allu Arjun plays Arya who falls in love with a girl who accepts another man’s proposal. It is hilarious how he even tries to help the two get together. An interesting love story, this film had audience take notice of Allu Arjun

Happy

In Happy, directed by A Karunakaran, Allu Arjun was paired opposite Genelia D Souza. Two individuals are forced to get married due to circumstances that cannot be helped and begin living together to convince people. While Allu Arjun as Bunny is trying to study and make a living in the city, Genelia’s character is forced to take this step to continue her education. As they live together, they begin to understand each and their relationship matures. This is quite an entertaining watch.

Parugu

The inspiration behind Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti, Parugu saw Arya play the role of a friend who helps a couple elope. When the parents of the girl that he helped, regroup her friends and her boyfriend’s mates, he gets caught and falls in love with the girl’s sister. This was the beginning of Allu Arjun’s journey as an action hero.

Vedam

In 2010’s multi-starrer film Vedam, Allu Arjun plays the role of Sandy. He is a boy in love with a rich girl and in an effort to impress her, he goes to the extent of stealing money from a hospital patient. In an interesting role, he works with actors like Anushka Shetty for an off-beat film that documents the journey of different characters that meet at the hospital.

Iddarammayilatho

A revenge drama, the most interesting thing about this film is the way Allu Arjun’s character Sanjay intends to seek revenge. Starring Amala Paul and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles, the film is interesting because of the plot set-up. This was the beginning of Allu Arjun as a true blue action hero.

After Iddarammayilatho, Allu Arjun worked on films like Race Gurram, Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham, all of which have been successful at the box office. Allu Arjun is now looking forward to the release of Naa Peru Surya on May 5.

