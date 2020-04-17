Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to star Kannada actor Dhananjay in key role

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:11 IST

Kannada actor Dhananjay, who made his Telugu debut via Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhairava Geetha, has been roped in for a key role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming forest-based multilingual thriller, Pushpa. As per a report by Cinema Express, Dhananjay has been finalised for a key role.

The makers had originally considered Bobby Simhaa and Raj Deepak Shetty for this character. “Dhananjay will be seen playing a brief yet pivotal role that will feature at an important juncture in the film. He has signed the dotted line and is excited to work with Allu Arjun in his second film,” a source was quoted saying.

The film, which marks the third time collaboration between Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar, will be based on red sandalwood smuggling and it is set against the backdrop of Seshachalam forest in the hilly region of Tirumala.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Sukumar, whose last film Rangasthalam set new box-office records, is currently busy with the pre-production work on the project.

Also read: Happy birthday Vikram: Five career-best performances of the versatile actor

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released five languages. Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in his career; Arjun will commence shooting for Pushpa once the lockdown is over.

In a recent media interaction, he revealed that his next project with Sukumar will be one of the toughest projects of his career.

Post the debacle of his film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which he played a military man, Arjun took a break to analyze what went wrong with the movie. For close to two years, he didn’t sign any film. He made a strong comeback with Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which grossed over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office.

Having previously worked together in Arya and Arya 2, both Sukumar and Arjun will be hoping to score a hat-trick with Pushpa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more