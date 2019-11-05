Amala Akkineni thrilled about signing a bilingual after many years, see pic

regional-movies

Actor Amala Akkineni, who was recently seen in web series High Priestess, is thrilled about working in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual project after many years. The film stars Sharwanand and Ritu Varma in the lead roles.

Interestingly, this yet-untitled project will mark Amala’s comeback to Tamil cinema after two decades. Her last Tamil outing was Karpoora Mullai, which released in 1991. “It’s been heartwarming playing amma to Sharwanand. Working in a Tamil/Telugu bilingual after many years,” Amala tweeted.

In the film, being directed by debutant Shree Karthick, Amala plays Sharwanand’s mother. Actor Ravi Raghavendra plays her husband in the project which also stars Nasser, Sathish and Ramesh Thilak in pivotal roles.

Amala reportedly agreed to be part of the project because it is not a regular mother’s character. As per the story, Amala’s character plays a crucial part in the hero’s life. Last seen on screen in a key role in Dulquer Salmaan’s Karwaan, Amala has been choosing projects with care since she made her comeback to acting a few years ago.

A leading star of southern cinema in the 90s, Amala currently heads Annapurna International School of Film & Media (AISFM), and is also an animal activist and a co-founder of Blue Cross of Hyderabad.

In an interview a few years ago, she said she has no plans of returning to acting full-time as she has too much on her plate. “I am not looking at full-time acting. I wear many hats and I am extremely satisfied with what I am doing right now. I am in leadership position in all the organizations I’m associated with so it is not that I’m looking for more,” she said.

Amala’s Tamil/Telugu bilingual, which is currently on the floors, is being bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures.

