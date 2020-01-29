Amala Paul likely to play Parveen Babi in Mahesh Bhatt’s web series

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:09 IST

Actor Amala Paul, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut via a web series, is most likely to be seen playing yesteryear actor Parveen Babi in a show to be directed by Mahesh Bhatt. In a recent media interaction, Amala confirmed signing a project in Bollywood in the production of Vishesh Films.

“I’ve signed a project in Bollywood. I could proudly say it’s going to be my most ambitious work yet. I start shoot soon,” Amala said. Even though she’s yet to confirm whether she’s signed a film or web series, reliable reports have already confirmed that Amala will be seen as Parveen Babi in an upcoming show.

Apparently, Amala recently joined the sets in Mumbai. However, she had to rush back to Kerala following the unfortunate demise of her father. Last seen on screen in Tamil film Aadai, in which she played a bold role of a girl who wakes up naked in an abandoned building; Amala currently awaits the release of Tamil forest-based thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

She was signed to play the lead in one of the segments of Telugu version of Lust Stories which marks Netflix’s foray into Telugu market. Lust Stories was released as a Netflix original, featuring Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee, respectively.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra trolled for dress at Grammys, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hails actor for ‘not trying to hide her belly’

BV Nandini Reddy, who recently directed Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby, has been roped in to direct the segment featuring Amala Paul. Other three segments have been directed by Sankalp Reddy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Tharun Bhascker.

Amala also has Malayalam film Aadujeevitham in the pipeline. She was also rumoured to have been signed to play an important role in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan which was later denied.

Follow @htshowbiz for more