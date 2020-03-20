Amala Paul ties the knot with boyfriend Bhavinder Singh. See wedding pics

regional-movies

Actor Amala Paul has tied the knot with her boyfriend and singer Bhavinder Singh. Wedding pictures of couple which have gone viral on social media.

It is yet unknown when the wedding took place. Social media was flooded with pictures from the couple’s wedding ceremony after Bhavinder shared the pictures on his Instagram page and later deleted them.

Amala and Bhavinder have been in a relationship for close to two years now. The couple have been living together in Delhi. She recently spoke about her boyfriend without revealing his identity in an interview to Film Companion.

She said, “The person I have become and the way I look at my work, I owe it to him. Only a mother can give unconditional love with sacrifice. This person has also proved that he can be sacrificing and quitting his job to be with me and support me because he knows my passion.”

This is Amala’s second marriage. She was previously married to Tamil filmmaker A.L Vijay.

Last seen on screen in Tamil film Aadai, in which she played a bold role of a girl who wakes up naked in an abandoned building; Amala currently awaits the release of Tamil thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

She was signed to play the lead in one of the segments of Telugu version of Lust Stories which marks Netflix’s foray into the Telugu market.

Lust Stories was released as a Netflix original, featuring Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar Radhika Apte, and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee.

BV Nandini Reddy, who recently directed Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby, has been roped in to direct the segment featuring Amala Paul. Other three segments have been directed by Sankalp Reddy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Tharun Bhascker.

