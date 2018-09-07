Amol Kagne to portray different shades this year

Known for backing award winning projects such as Halal (2017) and Lathe Joshi, filmmaker-actor Amol Kagne is now gearing up for his full-fledged onscreen debut with four films — Monsoon Football, Ahilya, Bonga and Bhabo. Interestingly, in two of these films he will be sharing screen space with sister, actor Pritam Kagne.

On working with his sister, Amol shares that they are theatre artistes first and then siblings. He says, “Pritam and I discuss everything about films and theatre. We have our creative differences too. In Ahilya, I get beaten up by her in almost five sequences. And, Marathi films generally don’t have the budget for stunt doubles. So, I literally have her nail marks on my face and bruises from her punches.”

Amol with actors Sarang Patwardhan, Sameer Dharmadhikari and Jayant Gadekar on the sets of Monsoon Football

His first release this year will be Milind Ukey’s Monsoon Football, where he will be seen as a Gujarati husband. “It is a funny character. He believes in god-men. I trained to get the accent right,” says Amol.

The actor is glad that he has had a chance to explore and experiment in a single year, “In Tujha Majha Arranged Marriage I play a romantic city boy, while in Bonga, I play a Hindu boy who is mistaken for a Muslim. Bhabo has me play a lovable boy again and Ahilya will see me in a negative role.”

A Lalit Kala Kendra alumnus, Amol’s heart lies in theatre. He has appeared in over 26 plays and moving to films was a gradual decision for him. “My films Halal and Lathe Joshi did well, however, acting was always on my mind. I used my producing skills to understand the technicalities of film-making. I am now confident of facing the camera with all the homework I have had.”

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 18:34 IST