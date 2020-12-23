Andrea Jeremiah reveals the story behind her look in Pisasu 2

regional-movies

The first look of Andrea Jeremiah’s character from upcoming Tamil horror-thriller Pisasu 2 was unveiled on the occasion of her birthday recently. Now, Andrea has revealed the story behind her look in the movie and why it’s special.

In the first look poster, Andrea is seen as an Anglo-Indian with a scarf tied around her head.

Sharing the heartwarming story behind her look, Andrea wrote on her Instagram page: “There’s a story behind #Pisasu2 first look...On the left is a picture of my maternal grandmother, taken when she was a young girl. Her name was Heather and with her dark blonde hair & greyish blue eyes, she never looked like she belonged here.”

“When director Mysskin first narrated the story to me, I immediately drew parallels between the character & my own family lineage. I dug out these old photographs and sent them to him. He called me immediately to say that this picture was so hauntingly beautiful and he wanted to recreate it for the first look of my character in his film. And so that’s what we did,” she said.

She went on to add that the scarf she wears in the first look is her grandmother’s. “I was & still am so nervous about this film, but somehow, when I saw the final picture, I felt calm, and because I knew I had found HER.

Andrea is the fresh addition to the Pisaasu franchise. Prayaga Martin played the lead role in the first part.

The sequel is being bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment. As per recent statement, the shooting commenced from November. However, the makers are yet to officially announce the rest of the cast and crew.

Pisaasu was the story of a ghost falling in love with a guy who was the last person to help her before she passed away. The original starred Naga, Prayaga Martin and Radha Ravi in important roles. The film was extremely well received at the box-office.

