Anil Kapoor spotted on the sets of Indian 2. Is he reuniting with Shankar after Nayak?

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:10 IST

A picture of actor Anil Kapoor from the sets of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 has gone viral since it surfaced on social media Monday evening.

While some reports suggest that Anil Kapoor has been roped in for a crucial role in the Shankar directorial; others suggest he paid a courtesy visit to the Nayak filmmaker as he was in town.

An official announcement from the makers about Anil Kapoor’s inclusion in the project is yet awaited. If Anil is indeed part of the project, it’d be his return to southern cinema after three decades. He was last seen in the south in 1980 Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham.

Indian 2, a sequel to 1992 Tamil blockbuster Indian, marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Shankar after two decades.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next three months across Chennai, Andhra and Taiwan.

The first poster featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the Octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian.

The film, which is being produced a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

On being signed for the project, Rakul had told Times of India: “It’s a sequel to one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and I’m really kicked about being a part of it. I was excited when I was offered the role because it’s a Shankar-Kamal Haasan combination and getting a chance to work with legends like that so early in my career is an opportunity I did not want to miss,” she said.

Just a few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his mustache to sport a clean shaven look for Indian 2 and his other upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran.

