Anushka Shetty to marry Judgmentall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi: reports

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:41 IST

Actor Anushka Shetty and Judgmentall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi, who’ve been rumoured to be seeing each other for quite some time, are set to enter wedlock, according to reports. Anushka, who was previously linked with actor Prabhas, will reportedly will get married by end of this year.

According to a report in IB Times and Pinkvilla, Anushka is set to tie the knot with veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash. However, neither Anushka nor Prakash have officially commented on the reports.

Prakash made his directorial debut with 2004 Telugu children’s film Bommalata. He teamed up with Anushka for his 2015 Telugu-Tamil comedy Size Zero. Apparently, Prakash and Anushka started seeing each other after working together in Size Zero.

Prakash was married to popular Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently confirmed that they got separated two years ago.

Anushka currently awaits the release of upcoming bilingual thriller Nishabdam, which also stars R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles. The first look poster of Anushka’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled last September. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses herself through her art.

Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA.

Also read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff poses with Shraddha Kapoor at a special screening on his birthday

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also planned to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Anushka may soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star Simbu in the lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more