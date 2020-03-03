e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Anushka Shetty to marry Judgmentall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi: reports

Anushka Shetty to marry Judgmentall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi: reports

Actor Anushka Shetty and filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi are rumoured to have decided a wedding date for the end of this year.

regional-movies Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:41 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Anushka Shetty and Prakash Kovelamudi are rumored to be in a relationship.
Anushka Shetty and Prakash Kovelamudi are rumored to be in a relationship.
         

Actor Anushka Shetty and Judgmentall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi, who’ve been rumoured to be seeing each other for quite some time, are set to enter wedlock, according to reports. Anushka, who was previously linked with actor Prabhas, will reportedly will get married by end of this year.

According to a report in IB Times and Pinkvilla, Anushka is set to tie the knot with veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash. However, neither Anushka nor Prakash have officially commented on the reports.

Prakash made his directorial debut with 2004 Telugu children’s film Bommalata. He teamed up with Anushka for his 2015 Telugu-Tamil comedy Size Zero. Apparently, Prakash and Anushka started seeing each other after working together in Size Zero.

Prakash was married to popular Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently confirmed that they got separated two years ago.

Anushka currently awaits the release of upcoming bilingual thriller Nishabdam, which also stars R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles. The first look poster of Anushka’s character from Nishabdam was unveiled last September. The poster introduces Anushka as Sakshi, a mute artist who expresses herself through her art.

Anushka plays a deaf and mute character while Madhavan plays her husband in the film which revolves around the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation to find the killer. The entire film has been shot in Seattle, USA.

Also read: Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff poses with Shraddha Kapoor at a special screening on his birthday

Originally shot in Tamil and Telugu, the makers also planned to release Nishabdam in English, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi.

Anushka may soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Rumoured to be a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, the film might also star Simbu in the lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
In Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Modi, Singapore PM’s video on coronavirus is ammo
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
Images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? A fact check
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies