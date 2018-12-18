AR Murugadoss confirms Thupakki sequel with Vijay in the lead

Director AR Murugadoss and Vijay’s first collaboration Thupakki was hit at the box office and was also received well by the critics. It is considered one of the best collaborations of the actor and director and was remade in Hindi as Holiday. The Hindi iteration starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Now, director AR Murugadoss has confirmed that there will be a Thupakki 2. The director spoke about this at the Behindwoods Gold Medal Awards 2018 where he was honoured for being a socially responsible filmmaker. “Thupppakki 2 will be made,” he confirmed at the event. The film will be Murugadoss’ fourth collaboration with Vijay after Thupakki, Katthhi and Sarkar.

Their last film together, Sarkar, was in the news for the box office records it made and the controversies it got entangled in. Many members of the ruling AIADMK claimed that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s character Kumudhavalli was apparently based on the late chief minister Jayalalithaa, which led to protests across the state.

Vijay is currently working with director Atlee on their third project together after Theri and Mersal. Vijay has in the last few years been working with AR Murugadoss or Atlee to churn out fan-favourites.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 14:13 IST