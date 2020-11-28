Arishadvarga aims to bridge the commentary between mainstream and indie film, says director

regional-movies

Director Arvind Kamath says his latest Kannada release Arishadvarga has tried to focus on relevant issues like misogyny, sexual deprivation, male prostitution and infertility, which are rarely touched upon in mainstream cinema.

The film, which had its world premiere at London Indian Film Festival in June 2019, followed it up with its Asian premiere at Singapore South Asian International Film Festival, released in cinemas on Friday.

As per a statement released by the makers, the film is a character-driven mystery thriller. It follows the life of an aspiring actor who doubles as an amateur gigolo. The actor accidentally opens the Pandora’s Box when he seeks out an anonymous client who has a surprise gift for him - a murder and a witness to his crime. It further added that it is a tale of lust, anger, love, greed, power, jealousy, mistaken identity and individual deficiencies.

As per Hindu theology, Arishadvargas are the six passions of mind or desire -- lust, anger, greed, attachment, pride and jealousy. The negative qualities that act as hindrances to a man, preventing him from attaining salvation.

In a statement, Arvind said: “Through trying to tell a story like Arishadvarga, my intention is to juxtapose the above myths, show a mirror to the classical myth of a hero and place a humble commentary that these six desires which ought to be fought, actually make us more human and are essential existential emotions which weave the fabric of humanity, far from being a hero which is a convenient escapism.”

He added through his film he has tried to focus on issues like misogyny, sexual deprivation, male prostitution and infertility. “Interwoven in this story is the ancient Hindu concept of ‘Niyoga’, which essentially provides recourse for women married to infertile men or seek motherhood post the death of their partners.”

“In the Kannada film industry, the prevailing concepts are for ‘mainstream masala, escapist films’. With Arishadvarga we have attempted to the bridge the much needed commentary between mainstream and an indie film,” he added.

The film stars Avinash, Samyuktha Hornad, Nanda Gopal, Mahesh Bung and Anju Alva Naik among others. It has music by Udit Haritas.

