Arivum Anbum: Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan’s anthem on hope, positivity amid lockdown released. Watch video

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 12:52 IST

Arivum Anbum, the new single that has been written, sung and directed by Kamal Haasan with music by M. Ghibran, was unveiled on Thursday. The music video also features actors and singers, including his daughter Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sid Sriram and Bombay Jayashri among others.

The song, recorded by the celebrities in their respective homes, also features voices of 37 others who were shortlisted through an online audition.

The song opens with young pianist Lydian Nadhaswaram playing a tune on his piano. The video quickly gives us shots of empty places across India and the camera finally zooms in on Kamal Haasan writing and singing the song.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Haasan opened up about the song. He said that music is important for mental health. Any artiste sitting idle wants to do something today. I had angst and anger to vent, which led to this song,” Haasan said.

“It is not just a healer, but also a teacher. It’s easy to remember, there’s a reason why film songs are so popular. Chants assist our memory,” he added.

On the work front, Haasan will be next seen on screen in Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2. The film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. In February, an accident on the sets of Indian 2 left three dead and 10 injured when a crane came crashing down.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Kamal and Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

The first poster, which immediately went viral upon release, featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Haasan also has Thalaivan Irukkindran, a rumoured sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Tipped to be a political thriller, the project will also star Revathy and Vadivelu who played important roles in Thevar Magan.

