Arjun Reddy Tamil remake: Gautami’s daughter to make acting debut?

Even as filmmaker Bala is busy shooting the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, Varma, reports claim that actress Gautami’s daughter Subbalakshmi is likely to make her debut with this project. The producers are yet to make an official announcement.

Having recently completed the first schedule in Nepal, Kathmandu, the team is all set to commence its next schedule. The film marks the debut of actor Vikram’s son Dhruv, who will reprise Vijay Deverakonda’s role of an alcoholic surgeon.

The remake went on the floors in the first week of March month after the project was officially announced. National award-winning director Raju Murugan has been brought on board to pen the dialogues. The project is being bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, producers of films such as Ezra and Godha. When the project was announced last year, producer Mukesh Mehta thanked Vikram for placing his faith in them to launch his son via a Facebook post.

In a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, Vikram said he was planning to launch his son in a couple of years. “But when I saw Arjun Reddy, I was completely blown away and I felt it’d be the perfect project to launch Dhruv, and I couldn’t think of anyone else but Bala sir to direct. When I requested him, he gladly accepted,” Vikram said. Arjun Reddy, a contemporary take on Devdas portrayed love and suffering in its most raw and honest form, winning over audiences across all classes. The film is all set to be remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor.

