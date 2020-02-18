Ayalaan first look: Sivakarthikeyan introduces his alien friend, see poster

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:08 IST

The first look of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil science-fiction film Ayalaan has been released. In the poster, Siva introduces his friend from another world. Tipped to be a film centered on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.

Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors last week. 24 AM Studios, the makers of the film, recently shared a picture from the sets and wrote on its Twitter page: “Happy to have kick started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens next year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

Talking about her character, Isha told Times of India: “It’s a femme fatale role, something that I’ve always been waiting for. It is full of action, and I love the Lara Croft kind of roles. I think I have that kind of a strong image and this role falls completely in my scheme of things. I always believe that there cannot be an effective protagonist without a strong antagonist. In this, Sivakarthikeyan is the protagonist and I am the antagonist. For me, it is a fantastic opportunity; especially an actress gets to play such a role opposite such a huge star.”

Ravikumar had spent over a year on the film’s pre-production. The film took a lot of time to materialise due to the exhaustive research work. It has already been confirmed that the film will have music by double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has even agreed to croon the opening song of the album.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan revealed that he has decided to forego his remuneration for the project. He also confirmed that he will reunite for Ravi Kumar for another project to make up for the time lost on this project. Last seen on screen in superhero film Hero which bombed at the box-office, Sivakarthikeyan also has Tamil comedy Doctor in his kitty.

