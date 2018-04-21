Bharat Ane Nenu Day 1 collections mark Mahesh Babu’s career-best opening

Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu’s political drama, released on April 20 worldwide and has worked its magic at the box office. According to report in Andhra boxoffice the film has collected Rs 31.9 crore in the Telugu speaking states which also marks Mahesh Babu’s biggest opening till date.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Superstar @urstrulyMahesh ‘s #BharatAneNenu has grossed an approximate ₹ 55 Crs at the WW Box Office on Day 1.. (Premieres + Day 1) Outstanding Opening..”

Industry analyst Sreedhar Pillai wrote, “.@urstrulyMahesh’s #BharatAneNenu takes TN by storm, grosses a day 1 record Rs 78 lakhs and a net of Rs 56 lakhs. Awesome! @sivakoratala @DVVEnts @SPICinemas.”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also noted the film’s performance at the Australia box office. He said, “Telugu biggie #BharatAneNenu sets Australia BO on (fire). WHAT.A.START... Mahesh Babu proves his stamina and star pull, while #BharatAneNenu proves its mettle at the ticket window... Fri A$ 168,194 [₹ 85.45 lakhs] / 35 locations.Well begun is half done… #BAN.”

The movie, directed by Kortala Siva, has Mahesh Babu playing the role of a chief minister who wants to bring reform to his state. Not just politicians and corrupt officials, his character, Bharat, makes sure every citizen of the state follows rules and shows some accountability. His role and his performance, especially the press conference scene in which he addresses media, has struck a chord with the audience.

The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj, who plays the role of the antagonist. It is produced by DVV Danayya.

Follow @htshowbiz for more