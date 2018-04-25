Bharat Ane Nenu success has come after two years of tension, says Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After two back-to-back flops, he’s delivered his career’s biggest hit in the form of Bharat Ane Nenu, which he says has come after two years of not being able to live to the expectations of the audiences.

Speaking at the thank you meet of the film in Hyderabad on Monday, Mahesh said: “The last two years were emotionally draining and stressful. I don’t know how to react, but I’m really relieved and happy with this success. The tension of disappointing my fans over the last two years haunted me. Even though I knew deep down we had made a good film, I wanted audiences to watch and decide,” Mahesh said.

Siva Koratala directed Bharat Ane Nenu has grossed over Rs. 125 crore. Talking about the film in which he played the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said he’s proud to have been part of it. “There are some films we want to have in our library. Bharat Ane Nenu is one such film which I want to proudly show it to my children.”

Mahesh thanked director Siva Koratala for giving him a blockbuster when needed the most. “The success of Srimanthudu came after a lull in my career. Similarly, the success of Bharat Ane Nenu has come at a crucial time.”

Asked if the collaboration of Mahesh and Koratala Siva will continue for the third time, the latter said: “It can only happen if I have a much bigger story. Once I’m ready with a story, I’ll go ring the bell of Mahesh’s home.”

Siva was asked why he didn’t address the issue of black money, which is usually associated with politicians, in his film. “There are so many problems and we can’t address all of them. I chose problems that we deal with on a daily basis. Problems I chose to address through the film are usually easy to relate. I wanted to address them in detail and give out possible solutions. I think I have succeeded.”

A grand event will be organized on April 27th to celebrate the film’s success. The film is having a dream run at the box-office. Emerging as the biggest opener in Mahesh Babu’s career, it has become the second film in his career to join the $2 million club in the US. As on Monday, the film has grossed over 4 million in overseas, according to trade pundits.

Even though Mahesh’s performance as a CM has earned good response from all quarters, he had said he had qualms about playing the role at the pre-release event. “I was initially scared, but Siva’s story was so inspiring that I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. I believe this is my finest performance ever. Srimanthudu was a turning point in my career and I see Bharat Ane Nenu as another major turning point.”

