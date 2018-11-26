Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Aishwarya and Mahat to star in a romcom

Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 contestants Aishwarya Dutta and Mahat are all set to work together in a film. According to reports, the two have signed a romantic comedy. The film will be directed by Prabhu Ram C, who previously assisted Hollywood filmmaker Randy Kent. Aishwarya and Mahat became friendson the hit reality show and became popular for their temper and tantrums.

According to a report in New Indian Express, Prabhu was quoted as saying, “It’s a fun film on the lines of Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vaalu. Mahat plays a North Madras youngster who tries to impress an affluent girl (Aishwarya Dutta). The contrast between their characters will be interesting.”

The director also stated that he wanted an actor who was similar to GV Prakash and it was because of this that he had finalised on Mahat. The director said, “I wanted someone similar to GV Prakash and after watching Bigg Boss, I felt Mahat would be apt. I also found Aishwarya Dutta to be interesting as she was an influential presence in the show. “

He was also quoted by TOI as saying, “Even before Mahat was evicted from the house, I have been meaning to cast him in the script that I was working on. Once he got out, we caught up and I narrated him this story. This will his first film in Tamil as a solo lead in Tamil.”

The untitled film will be produced by Varunalaya Cine Creations who are currently bankrolling Para, which features Samuthirakani and Chandini in the lead roles. The film is expected to go on floors in December and the makers will soon announce the supporting cast and crew.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 17:51 IST