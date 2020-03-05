Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj reportedly attacked in a pub brawl, suffers minor injuries

regional-movies

Playback singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was on Wednesday allegedly attacked in a pub brawl in Hyderabad, according to a report in Times of India. Rahul was reportedly attacked with beer bottles by a group of unknown people following a brawl.

The report further said that when a few tried to misbehave with one of Rahul’s female friends at the pub, his intervention led to a scuffle. Rahul reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Video : Attack on Rahul Sipligunj in a Hyderabad Pub



MLA relatives are reportedly the attackers !#RahulSipligunj pic.twitter.com/HPy1EuRsIY — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) March 5, 2020

As per TV reports, Gachibowli Sub Inspector of Police Y Surender Reddy said the brawl started around 11.45 on Wednesday night. “Rahul was alleging that he was beaten on the head with beer bottles by one of them with whom he had an argument. There were two women who claimed to be journalists with him. He refused to file a police complaint so we haven’t registered a case.” Police are yet to register case with respect to attack on Rahul Sipligunj.

Rahul shot to fame after winning the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss. He won prize money worth Rs 50 lakh. Rahul is also a playback singer, songwriter and musician. Rahul worked for a few Tollywood films. A native of Dhoolpet, Rahul started his career in 2013.

Rahul, a popular Telugu folk singer, rose to stardom via his music videos which he first started sharing in 2009. He has many songs to his credit with millions of his views. He has also crooned for Telugu films such as Josh, Eega, RX 100 and Maharshi to name a few.

