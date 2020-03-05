e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj reportedly attacked in a pub brawl, suffers minor injuries

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj reportedly attacked in a pub brawl, suffers minor injuries

Singer Rahul Sipligunj, winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, was allegedly attacked in a pub in Hyderabad. Watch video

regional-movies Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:08 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Rahul Sipligunj won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 in November last year and went home with a prize money of Rs 50 lakhs,
         

Playback singer and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was on Wednesday allegedly attacked in a pub brawl in Hyderabad, according to a report in Times of India. Rahul was reportedly attacked with beer bottles by a group of unknown people following a brawl.

The report further said that when a few tried to misbehave with one of Rahul’s female friends at the pub, his intervention led to a scuffle. Rahul reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

 

As per TV reports, Gachibowli Sub Inspector of Police Y Surender Reddy said the brawl started around 11.45 on Wednesday night. “Rahul was alleging that he was beaten on the head with beer bottles by one of them with whom he had an argument. There were two women who claimed to be journalists with him. He refused to file a police complaint so we haven’t registered a case.” Police are yet to register case with respect to attack on Rahul Sipligunj.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur for an outing, he gives a shout-out to paparazzi 'Aye bhai log'. Watch video

Rahul shot to fame after winning the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss. He won prize money worth Rs 50 lakh. Rahul is also a playback singer, songwriter and musician. Rahul worked for a few Tollywood films. A native of Dhoolpet, Rahul started his career in 2013.

Rahul, a popular Telugu folk singer, rose to stardom via his music videos which he first started sharing in 2009. He has many songs to his credit with millions of his views. He has also crooned for Telugu films such as Josh, Eega, RX 100 and Maharshi to name a few.

