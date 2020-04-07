Bullet Prakash dies, Kannada stars sad about not being able to attend his funeral due to lockdown

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:04 IST

Several actors from the Kannada film industry are sad about not being able to attend the funeral of popular comedian Bullet Prakash, who died on Monday. The Times of India reports that Prakash was battling liver and kidney related ailments. His liver was said to be completely damaged.

On Tuesday, Prakash’s body was brought to his residence from the hospital. Only the actor’s family members and closest friends were allowed to attend his funeral.

Even though some actors like Sara Govind, Duniya Vijay and Ramamurthy were present at the funeral, many others expressed their sadness about not being able to attend the funeral.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep tweeted: “Saddened to hear that my friend Bullet Prakash is no more. Even more sad that we the industry n friends can’t even visit his house to see him for one last time. U were fun and a brilliant actor. An irreplaceable one. Will miss u my friend. Rest in peace. Will always love u.”

Saddened to hear that my friend Bullet Prakash is no more. Even more sad tat We the industry n friends can't even visit his house to see him for one last time.

U were fun n a brilliant actor. An irreplaceable one.

Will miss u my friend .

Rest in peace.🕯

Will always luv u. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 6, 2020

Actor Aditya tweeted: “Very disturbed by the sad demise of my dear co star and friend Bullet Prakash. He was a noble soul who had the gift of making everyone laugh. Will truly miss him and his presence. Will miss you Bullet.”

Actor Kriti Kharbhanda tweeted: “So saddened by the sudden demise of Bullet Prakash. My heart aches as I write this. Can’t believe he’s gone. Strength to the family and fans. You will always stay in our hearts.”

Actor Nikesha Patel tweeted: “RIP Bullet Prakash sir! One of the greatest talent hard working actors in the Kannada film industry. Was a pleasure to work with you in Varadanayaka. God bless your soul.”

Very disturbed by the sad demise of my dear co star and friend BULLET PRAKASH.....he was a noble soul who had the gift of making everyone laugh...will trully miss him and his presence and may his soul rest in peace..will miss u BULLET — Aditya (@aditya_deadly) April 6, 2020

So so saddened by the sudden demise of bulletprakash. My heart aches as I write this. Can’t believe he’s gone. Strength to the family and fans. You will always stay in our hearts! ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) April 6, 2020

RIP #BulletPrakash sir! One of the most greatest talented hard working actors in the kannada film industry was a pleasure to work with you in varadanayaka. God bless your soul. pic.twitter.com/JOx0c3DDYO — Nikesha Patel (@NikeshaPatel) April 7, 2020

Prakash, who has starred in over 300 films, made his debut with the 1997 Kannada film AK47. Some of his other popular films include Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014).

Follow @htshowbiz for more