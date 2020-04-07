e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Bullet Prakash dies, Kannada stars sad about not being able to attend his funeral due to lockdown

Bullet Prakash dies, Kannada stars sad about not being able to attend his funeral due to lockdown

As Kannada actor Bullet Prakash breathed his last, several of his industry colleagues were saddened by the fact that they could not even pay their last respects.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Popular Kannada actor Bullet Prakash died on Monday.
Popular Kannada actor Bullet Prakash died on Monday.
         

Several actors from the Kannada film industry are sad about not being able to attend the funeral of popular comedian Bullet Prakash, who died on Monday. The Times of India reports that Prakash was battling liver and kidney related ailments. His liver was said to be completely damaged.

On Tuesday, Prakash’s body was brought to his residence from the hospital. Only the actor’s family members and closest friends were allowed to attend his funeral.

Even though some actors like Sara Govind, Duniya Vijay and Ramamurthy were present at the funeral, many others expressed their sadness about not being able to attend the funeral.

Actor Kichcha Sudeep tweeted: “Saddened to hear that my friend Bullet Prakash is no more. Even more sad that we the industry n friends can’t even visit his house to see him for one last time. U were fun and a brilliant actor. An irreplaceable one. Will miss u my friend. Rest in peace. Will always love u.”

 

Actor Aditya tweeted: “Very disturbed by the sad demise of my dear co star and friend Bullet Prakash. He was a noble soul who had the gift of making everyone laugh. Will truly miss him and his presence. Will miss you Bullet.”

Actor Kriti Kharbhanda tweeted: “So saddened by the sudden demise of Bullet Prakash. My heart aches as I write this. Can’t believe he’s gone. Strength to the family and fans. You will always stay in our hearts.”

Actor Nikesha Patel tweeted: “RIP Bullet Prakash sir! One of the greatest talent hard working actors in the Kannada film industry. Was a pleasure to work with you in Varadanayaka. God bless your soul.”

 

 

 

Prakash, who has starred in over 300 films, made his debut with the 1997 Kannada film AK47. Some of his other popular films include Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014).

Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
How Centre is using smart cities project to monitor Covid-19 hot spots
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
