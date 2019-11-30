Chiranjeevi matches steps with Khushbu, Jaya Prada at 80’s reunion party. Watch video

regional-movies

A video of actor Chiranjeevi matching steps with actors Khushbu Sundar and Jaya Prada to a hit song from his own film has gone viral on social media. The impromptu dance performance was a part of the ‘class of 80’s’ reunion bash which was recently hosted by Chiranjeevi at his swanky new house in Hyderabad.

Actors from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industries of 1980 were present at the reunion. It included names like Mohanlal, Venkatesh, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Amala and Radikaa Sarath Kumar among others.

Viral Video : Megastar Chiranjeevi Graceful dance moves at 80s reunion



Age is just a number for him ! pic.twitter.com/yvpadIIvgn — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) November 29, 2019

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Chiranjeevi is seen matching steps with Khushbu to the hit number Bangaru Kodipetta from his film Gharana Mogudu. Towards the end of the video, Jayapradha joins Chiranjeevi.

The dress code decided for the reunion was black and gold. “A month ago, we decided the dress code, the host and the theme for the day,” a source was quoted in a report by IANS news agency. A Whatsapp group was created to keep in touch with each other.

Chiranjeevi is gearing up to commence shoot for his next project with director Koratala Siva. The film was officially launched last month. It is expected to go on the floors next month and will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will be the editor. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha has been signed as the leading lady. She will be reuniting with Chiranjeevi after a decade since they worked together in A.R Murugadoss’s Stalin.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and it also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

