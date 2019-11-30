e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Chiranjeevi matches steps with Khushbu, Jaya Prada at 80’s reunion party. Watch video

Actor Chiranjeevi threw a party for his industry friends from the 1980s at his new house in Hyderabad. Check out pictures and videos from the party.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:22 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Chiranjeevi with his friends at the party.
Chiranjeevi with his friends at the party.
         

A video of actor Chiranjeevi matching steps with actors Khushbu Sundar and Jaya Prada to a hit song from his own film has gone viral on social media. The impromptu dance performance was a part of the ‘class of 80’s’ reunion bash which was recently hosted by Chiranjeevi at his swanky new house in Hyderabad.

Actors from the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industries of 1980 were present at the reunion. It included names like Mohanlal, Venkatesh, Prabhu, Jackie Shroff, Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Amala and Radikaa Sarath Kumar among others.

 

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Chiranjeevi is seen matching steps with Khushbu to the hit number Bangaru Kodipetta from his film Gharana Mogudu. Towards the end of the video, Jayapradha joins Chiranjeevi.

The dress code decided for the reunion was black and gold. “A month ago, we decided the dress code, the host and the theme for the day,” a source was quoted in a report by IANS news agency. A Whatsapp group was created to keep in touch with each other.

Hindustantimes

Chiranjeevi is gearing up to commence shoot for his next project with director Koratala Siva. The film was officially launched last month. It is expected to go on the floors next month and will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will be the editor. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha has been signed as the leading lady. She will be reuniting with Chiranjeevi after a decade since they worked together in A.R Murugadoss’s Stalin.

Also read: Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rekha attend wedding reception of Sooraj Barjatya’s son. See pics

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and it also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Live: Maharashtra Assembly proceedings begin, Uddhav to face floor test soon
Live: Maharashtra Assembly proceedings begin, Uddhav to face floor test soon
Live: Cong candidate seen with pistol during clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Live: Cong candidate seen with pistol during clash with BJP workers in Jharkhand
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
Why insecure?: BJP on Uddhav govt changing protem speaker before trust vote
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
London attacker Usman Khan, terror convict who spent late teens in Pakistan
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
‘Cool guy’ Leonardo DiCaprio gave money to torch Amazon, says Brazil Prez
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup
Pampered tea loving horse refuses to get out of bed before having a cup
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
‘There is absolute clarity,’ Sourav Ganguly comments on MS Dhoni’s future
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
Watch: First phase of voting in Jharkhand underway amid tight security
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Regional Movies