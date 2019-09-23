Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan come together for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy pre-release event, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:44 IST

The pre-release event of actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is scheduled for release on October 2, was organized on a grand scale on Sunday in Hyderabad. The event was presided over by filmmakers SS Rajamouli, VV Vinayak and Koratala Siva who were the chief guests at the event.

The film, directed by Surender Reddy, tells the story of the rise and fall of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It features Chiranjeevi as Narasimha Reddy, India’s first forgotten rebel who fought against the British rule.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi opened up about how the project was put together and why Ram Charan decided to produce it.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan at the event.

SS Rajamouli, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at the event.

“I’ve wanted to play a freedom fighter on screen for the longest time I remember. I’ve even said it a few times that I desired to play Bhagat Singh, but nobody approached me with a historical subject. Writers Paruchuri brothers introduced me to Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and they insisted that I play his character,” Chiranjeevi said, adding that he couldn’t take up the project for a decade due to budget constraints.

He added that it was Rajamouli’s Baahubali that gave them the confidence to make Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. “If not for Rajamouli and Baahubali, we wouldn’t have gathered the courage to make this project. With Baahubali, Rajamouli proved that you can spend crores on a project and still make it a profitable venture if you plan well. He inspired us to make Sye Raa, and I salute his vision for making Baahubali and paving the way for bigger projects,” he said.

Chiranjeevi also revealed that at one point he was asked to direct Sye Raa, but he politely declined the offer. “When we decided to make the film, we weren’t sure whom we should rope in as director. Paruchuri brothers suggested that I direct as well as act. I wasn’t convinced with the idea because I wanted to focus on acting as it’s a once in a lifetime role and I wanted to do full justice to it. It was Charan who suggested that we work with Surender Reddy,” he added.

The film, produced by Ram Charan on a budget of Rs 150 crore, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 16:44 IST