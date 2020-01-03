Chiranjeevi-Rajasekhar fight: Actor resigns from Telugu film body MAA, clarifies there’s no fight with Sye Raa star

regional-movies

Actor Rajasekhar has clarified that he has no misunderstanding or fight with actor Chiranjeevi over issues in Movie Artist Association (MAA) after reports emerged that both had at war of words at an event on Thursday. The actor has, however, resigned from MAA.

On Thursday, Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar exchanged verbal blows at the programme which was organized to launch the 2020 diary of MAA. An argument broke out between actors K Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar after Chiranjeevi, who is the founding president of MAA, said that differences of opinion among MAA members should be sorted out peacefully, without making the issues public or creating controversies.

Rajasekhar, who has been the executive vice-president of MAA, snatched the microphone from actor-screenwriter Paruchuri Gopala Krishna and launched into an argument with Chiranjeevi and asked why members should not express their opinions freely. As per a report by Indian Express, Rajasekhar said: “If there are small fires in MAA, efforts should be made to put them out immediately instead of allowing them to grow bigger. If there are differences of opinion among the members, they should be discussed and addressed instead of being told to keep quiet. In films, we as heroes speak out against issues. In real life, why should we keep quiet? The problems I am having in MAA are causing problems within my family, and I also met with a car accident recently due to the tensions in MAA.” Following Rajasekhar’s comment, Chiranjeevi requested that disciplinary action be taken against the Ankusam actor.

Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, Maa and me.

Things aren't right here and I cannot stand aside quietly and watch. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi Garu, Mohan Babu Garu and Me.

I apologise for any inconveniance caused to our guests! — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) January 2, 2020

But it is high time and I had to speak about it! I have resigned from my post as Executive Vice President. I promise to do whatever I can for the industry on my own. Plz dnt blow up this issue as a personal fight between Mohan Babu garu, Chiranjeevi garu and me. — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) January 2, 2020

I have high respect for both of them and their concern and work towards MAA. Do not project this in any other way. — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) January 2, 2020

After video clips from the event went viral, Rajasekhar took to Twitter and wrote: “Whatever happened today is only between Naresh, MAA and me. Things aren’t right here and I cannot stand aside quietly and watch. There is no misunderstanding or fight between Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and me. I apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

He also added that “it’s high time and I had to speak about some things. I have resigned from my post as Executive Vice President. I promise to do whatever I can for the industry on my own. Please don’t blow up the issue as a personal fight between me, Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu.”

